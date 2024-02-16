The organization report prepared by Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Gagan Thapa to present in the Mahasamiti meeting starting from February 19 has claimed that the grand old party lost popular votes and faced difficulty in managing aspiring candidates due to electoral alliance.

The report points that the party lost around seven percent of popular votes in the last general election in comparison to the one five years before that due to electoral alliance despite finishing as the single largest party in the country.

It also states that many NC supporters were unhappy that the ballots at many places did not have NC’s election symbol tree with the party not fielding its candidates due to the electoral alliance.

The 46-page report also reveals that NC has a total of 869,551 active cadres and 114,525 of them were elected as representatives in the electoral constituencies.

The organizational report presented by Thapa has proposed to deny teachers and government employees party membership. The grand old party currently has association of teachers and union of government staffers as well-wishers. He has proposed that those wishing to take party responsibility should complete due procedures as per the laws, and their qualification would be measured on the basis of their performance in their previous works.

The report also proposes clusters of certain numbers for professionals, specialists and different disciplines at all the levels including the central committee.

The party has held discussion in its central committee meeting on the policies, and organizational and political reports to be presented in the Mahasamiti meeting.

Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka presented a report on policies, Thapa on organization, and another General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma on contemporary politics in the central committee meeting that started on Thursday.

Central members have been asked to read the three reports and provide point-wise recommendations.