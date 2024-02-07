Three people including businessman Arun Chaudhary who were arrested on the charge of converting 10 ropanis of public land belonging to the erstwhile Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory into private property have been released on normal date.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police released Chaudhary, who was also the promoter of Champion Footwear Limited, the then executive chairman of Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory Ajit Narayan Singh Thapa, and promoter of Chandbagh Residency Private Limited Sanjay Thakur from custody on Wednesday.

The three were arrested in connection with the land grabbing scam last Wednesday.

The Kathmandu District Court had initially remanded them to custody for four days and then for another two days on Monday.

Stating that it did not appear necessary to keep them in custody for 25 days, a bench of Judge Yagya Prasad Acharya had ordered the three to be released after two days by making them sign necessary documents.

The CIB arrested the three following an investigation for more than three months which it said found their involvement in converting the public land into private property.

It was found that CG Chandbagh Residency was built on 10 ropanis of the public land given to Bansbari Leather and Shoe Factory, the CIB said.

Organizing a press conference on Thursday, CIB’s Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Acharya said that attempts were made to convert not only 10 ropanis, but the entire 18 ropanis of public land at Bansbari.

The CIB said that Champion Footwear Limited was set up at Bansbari to grab the public land there.