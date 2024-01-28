Other countries trying to play with Nepal-China relations: Chinese Vice Minister Sun

Vice Minister of the International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Sun Haiyan has said that other countries are trying to play with the Nepal-China relations.

“They come and go. It is the people of Nepal and China who are affected by that,” Sun, who interacted with top leaders of different political parties during her three-day Nepal visit, has stated on Sunday. “It is, therefore, necessary to move forward setting up targets. We have to work in unison to face the difficulties, make cooperation more practical.”

She has added that she has visited Nepal and held joint consultation with political parties to make the bilateral relations between the two countries more cordial. Pointing that the heads of the two states are making efforts to strengthen the bilateral relations, she has stressed that signing of agreements and understanding has made the relations stronger.

She has also pointed at the need for home-work on the kind of Nepal-China relations in the new context, and the kind of role political parties will have on that.