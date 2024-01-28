NC deploys central leaders in districts

Nepali Congress (NC) has deployed central leaders in all districts for the party’s ‘NC in Community’ campaign.

The grand old party has deployed central leaders and central representatives to the districts. The central representatives have already reached their respective districts for the two-week campaign that started on Saturday while the central leaders have been asked to reach their respective districts by Tuesday.

The leaders have been instructed to reach the wards from where they have acquired their respective active membership on Tuesday, and do voluntary community works there.

The leaders deployed by the respective provincial NC committees will also accompany the leaders deployed by the center during the campaign. The respective district committees will coordinate the visits and interactions during the campaign.