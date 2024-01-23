UML submits 751 demands to PM Dahal

The main opposition CPN-UML has submitted 751 demands to Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

UML has said that it has included the issues raised by the people when it conducted Mid-Hill Highway centric campaign in December holding mass gatherings at around 50 places in the demands submitted on Tuesday.

The demands include 170 from Koshi, 161 from Gandaki, 135 from Far West, 113 from Bagmati, 89 from Karnali, 75 from Lumbini and eight from Madhes, according to Deputy General Secretary of UML Pradeep Gyawali. He has added that the government has been warned to not ignore the demands.

He has revealed that the citizens have mainly complained about social issues including roads, education, tourism, irrigation, employment social malpractises including caste discrimination, untouchability and others.

UML has submitted the demands before launching a movement against the Dahal government in February. Chairman KP Sharma Oli has already instructed the rank and file to remain ready to plunge into the movement whose scope is expected to be expanded on the basis of the government’s reaction.

“We will hold secretariat meeting by January end after the National Assembly election, and will formulate necessary plans for the movement after holding central committee meeting at the start of February,” standing committee member and chief of the publicity department Rajendra Gautam said. “We cannot remain mute spectators to all the misdeeds of the government,” Gautam added.

UML had made CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Dahal the prime minister (PM) on Christmas Day 2022 after the latter broke coalition with Nepali Congress (NC). But the bonhomie ended after Maoist Center decided to support NC’s candidate Ram Chandra Paudel in the presidential candidate, and UML quit the Dahal government at the end of last February.

It is now trying to topple the Dahal government a year on..