Russia won't necessarily agree to send back Nepali combatants: PM Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that Russia will not necessarily agree to send back Nepali combatants.

Talking to the media upon returning from Uganda after participating in the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit on Sunday, PM Dahal has urged the people to not go anywhere in the name of job.

He has claimed that the government is serious about the issue of Nepali citizens fighting for Russia against Ukraine, and the government talked with Russia about return of the bodies of those killed while serving for Russia during the NAM Summit.

“Foreign Minister NP Saud has met Russian deputy foreign minister and talked. We have asked him to send Nepalis back. We have also talked about those killed compensation and other issues,” PM Dahal has said. “The government did not send them. Russia will not necessarily agree if the government says (to return them).”

He has stressed that there are no provisions allowing Nepali citizens to serve army of any country apart from that of India and Britain, and added that the people should be made aware about that.

Around a dozen Nepali citizens have been confirmed killed while serving for Russia in the ongoing war with Ukraine.