Ambar Bahadur Bista of RPP set to become Koshi speaker

Ambar Bahadur Bista of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is set to become the speaker of Koshi provincial assembly after the ruling coalition including Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Center) decided to support him for the post.

Deputy Speaker Sirjana Danuwar said that a Business Advisory Committee meeting held on Tuesday morning decided to hold election for speaker at 3 PM.

A meeting of RPP’s Koshi parliamentary party held on Tuesday morning had decided to claim the post of speaker and put forward Bista as its candidate.

CPN-UML has also decided to support Bista for speaker.

A meeting of UML’s Koshi parliamentary party held on Tuesday morning took the decision. “We decided to support Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s candidate Ambar Bahadur Bista from outside the coalition,” UML Chief Whip Rewati Raman Bhandari told Setopati.

Bista was elected from Jhapa under the proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

After Bista’s election, speakers of two provincial assemblies will be from RPP. Bhuwan Kumar Pathak of RPP was earlier elected speaker of Bagmati provincial assembly.