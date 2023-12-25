PM Dahal to address the nation on Tuesday

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is scheduled to address the nation at 3 PM Tuesday.

According to the prime minister’s press advisor Govinda Acharya, PM Dahal will address the nation from the prime minister’s office on Tuesday to mark the completion of one year of his government.

This is the first time that Dahal has completed one year of his tenure as prime minister. He had served for only nine months in each of his previous two stints as prime minister.

Dahal was appointed prime minister with the support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and other parties on December 25 last year.

After UML quit the government, Nepali Congress, CPN (Unified Socialist) and other parties joined the government.

PM Dahal says that ministers and secretaries have not been able to perform as expected over the past one year.