Vice-chancellor will be appointed on merit basis, not political sharing: PM Dahal

Prime Minister and Chancellor of Tribhuvan University Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that officials in universities will be appointed on the basis of merit by putting an end to political sharing in such appointments.

PM Dahal made the announcement while addressing the 49th convocation ceremony of Tribhuvan University at Tripureshwar of Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.

"Today's convocation ceremony became historic not only in the history of Nepal, it set a record in the entire series of convocation ceremonies in world history," he said. "Today, on this occasion I express commitment to end political sharing from Tribhuvan University itself and appoint the VC and other officials on the basis of merit.”

The prime minister also called on Nepali experts in the country and around the world to join the open competition for such appointments.

"I appeal to the political parties to push forward for appointments to Tribhuvan University on the basis of merit and not sharing," PM Dahal said.

TU has been without a vice-chancellor since November. Shivalal Bhusal is currently the acting vice-chancellor of the university.