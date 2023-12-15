NC postpones mahasamiti meeting, central committee meeting from December 28

Nepali Congress (MC) has decided to postpone its mahasamiti meeting.

The grand old party’s working committee meeting held at the central office on Friday has decided to hold mahasamiti meeting from February 19-22, 2024, according to working committee member Bimalendra Nidhi. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held from January 1-4.

The mahasamiti meeting has been postponed due to National Assembly election and chilly winter. The National Assembly election, for the seats that will be vacant from March 4, 2024, will be held on January 25 next year.

The working committee meeting has also decided to call central committee meeting from December 28. The central committee meeting will discuss about picking candidates for National Assembly election and alliance with other parties for the election.