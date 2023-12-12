Protestors attack Koshi CM Karki's vehicle in Jhapa

A group protesting against the naming of Koshi province has attacked the vehicle of Koshi’s Chief Minister Kedar Karki in Jhapa.

Some protestors tried to block and attack CM Karki at Damak on Tuesday while he was on the way to attend an event organized in Jhapa.

The protestors, who had stopped the vehicle and shown black flags to CM Karki, pelted stones at his vehicle in front of Sagarmatha Petrol Pump in Damak-5. Police said that the vehicle’s glass suffered cracks in the incident.

The Province 1 Renaming Joint Struggle Committee has said that it will obstruct the 82 provincial assembly members who had voted in favor of naming the province Koshi, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and leaders Yogesh Bhattarai and Mahesh Basnet all over the province.

The committee has called a banda in the Mid-Hill Highway regions of the province as part of its plan to disrupt the UML’s campaign. But UML is currently holding a mass gathering at Harkapur of Okhaldhunga despite the banda.