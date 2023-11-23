RPP divided over whether to support Durga Prasai's campaign or not

RPP is divided over whether to support the campaign launched by medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai.

The fifth largest party, that has been demanding restoration of monarchy and Hindu state, has been divided after Prasai, who is struggling to repay bank loans of around Rs 5.5 billion and wants that to be waived, also included those agendas to go with the main demand of writing off bank loans and ending corruption and mafia rule among others.

Some in the pro-monarchist party are also worried that Prasai may hijack their agenda of Hindu state and monarchy.

RPP leaders Prakash Chandra Lohani and Rabindra Mishra had been demanding in informal party meetings that the party should support Prasai's campaign but RPP did not take any official decision on that.

Lohani and Mishra then took to the social media to support Prasai's movement.

Senior Vice-chair Mishra refused to speak with Setopati on the issue pointing that he had put his position on the social media.

RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha acknowledged that the issue was discussed in the party and pointed that RPP had not taken any institutional decision on that. He also added that the party was pleased that others were also raising the agenda of Hindu state and monarchy that RPP exclusively raised even in difficult times. He also opined that senior RPP leaders should not have put their positions on the social media when the party had not taken any decision.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden has yet to publicly speak about Prasai's campaign and Shrestha told Setopati that Lingden was closely watching Prasai's campaign. "Prasai has been publicly slamming RPP and its leadership. How can he be supported then?" Shrestha added.

Lingden had reached Nirmal Niwas on November 9 and discussed the issue of Prasai's program planned for today, unveiling of the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah in Jhapa and other issues with former king Gyanendra Shah.

Lingden briefed the party about the meeting and then left for Jhapa on November 11 after understanding that Gyanendra was interested more about the program in Jhapa than Prasai's program. He is still in Koshi province.

Gyanendra is also scheduled to go to Jhapa for unveiling of the statue scheduled for Saturday.