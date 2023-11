A petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against the government’s decision to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

A Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to ban TikTok in Nepal citing disruption to social harmony.

Advocate Dinesh Tripathi moved the apex court on Friday against the government’s decision.

“I’ve lodged a petition for revocation of the Cabinet decision to ban TikTok, it’s in the process of being registered,” Tripathi told Setopati.