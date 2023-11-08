Unified Socialist to hold its first general convention in January

CPN (Unified Socialist) will hold its first general convention in Kathmandu.

The party formed after splitting from CPN-UML has decided to hold the general convention from January 28, 2024 to February 1 in Kathmandu as per its central committee decision.

The meeting has also decided to increase participation of youths in the central committee to attract more youths toward the party, and to ensure inclusion of minorities, and backward and marginalized communities in the party.

The party is also doing homework for statute amendment to reform its views, according to Unified Socialist General Secretary Ghanashyam Bhusal.

The general convention will also discuss about the party’s ideological views and relevance of the people’s multiparty democracy apart from choosing new leadership.