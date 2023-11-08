Top leaders express commitment to federal democratic republic

Signatories to the 12-point peace agreement met at the Singha Durbar on Tuesday to express collective commitment toward the republican system.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal called a meeting of leaders of the parties that had signed the 12-point Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) on November 21, 2006, to end the Maoist insurgency to discuss the issue of concluding the remaining works of the peace process.

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, Nepal Samajwadi Party Chairman Baburam Bhattarai and other leaders expressed commitment to collectively retaliate against attacks on the republican system.

Maoist Center Vice-chair Pampha Bhusal said that top leaders of NC, UML and Maoist Center expressed commitment to the federal democratic republic system during the meeting.

Bhusal said that the parties that had signed the 12-point peace agreement were not threatened by any issue. “This is a system we fought for. The parties have again made a new commitment on it,” she said.

Talking to journalists after the meeting, UML Whip Mahesh Bartaula said that the parties that had played an important role in formulating the 12-point agreement discussed the current political milieu and other issues during the meeting.

Finance Minister and NC Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat said that the meeting centered on protecting and institutionalizing the Constitution and on moving ahead together by forming a common opinion on national issues.

He also said that there was no threat to the current system from anywhere.

PM Dahal said that such meetings would be held regularly. “This is not a matter of fear. We are not scared of anyone,” he said.