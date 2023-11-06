President Paudel postpones visit to France, Germany and Italy

President Ram Chandra Paudel has postponed his visit to France, Germany and Italy.

A source at the President’s Office told Setopati that the president has postponed his visit of the three European countries.

A Cabinet meeting held on Thursday had approved his visit to France, Germany and Italy.

President Paudel was scheduled to leave for Paris on Wednesday. But many had been urging the president to postpone his visit citing the huge loss of lives and property in the M6.4 earthquake with epicenter at Jajarkot that struck northwestern Nepal on Friday night.