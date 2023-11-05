Govt to provide Rs 200,000 each to families of those killed in earthquake

The government has decided to provide Rs 200,000 each to the families of those killed in the Jajarkot Earthquake.

The Cabinet meeting Sunday morning has decided to provide relief amount of Rs 200,000 to the families of dead persons, according to Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

The meeting has also endorsed the Health Ministry's decision to provide free treatment to all the persons injured in the earthquake, according to Health Minister Mohan Basnet.

The Cabinet has also decided to start preparations to immediately provide relief materials to the affected families through a one-door system requiring all individuals, organizations and political parties to deposit their donations to the government fund, according to Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala.

He has revealed that the first center for treatment has been picked as Nepalgunj and the second as Surkhet. The Cabinet meeting has also concluded that rescue works were carried out in an effective manner, according to Minister Jwala.

The death toll in the Jajarkot Earthquake has reached 157 with more than 200 injured.

The M6.4 earthquake with epicenter in Jajarkot rocked northwestern Nepal at 11:46 Friday night. There have been multiple aftershocks in the regio after the earthquake Friday night.