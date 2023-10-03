NC Joint General Secretary Yadav's attacker remanded to custody

Shyam Bahadur Sapkota, who was arrested on the charge of attacking Nepali Congress Joint General Secretary Mahendra Yadav with a khukuri last month, has been remanded to custody.

According to Joint Attorney Achyut Mani Neupane, chief of District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, the Kathmandu District Court on Tuesday ordered Sapkota to be remanded to custody.

Sapkota has been sent to the Central Jail at Jagannath Dewal in Kathmandu.

Yadav had attended an event at Reporters Club in Bhrikuti Mandap of Kathmandu on September 6. Sapkota, who was also present in the event, had followed Yadav and attacked him from behind with a khukuri when the latter came out of Reporters Club after the event.

Yadav had sustained injuries to his head and neck in the attack. He was treated at the Trauma Center.

Police had arrested Sapkota and moved the investigation against him for attempt to murder.

The District Government Attorney’s Office had filed a case against Sapkota at the Kathmandu District Court on Sunday.