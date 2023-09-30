Kailash Dhungel elected Bagmati Chair of UML

Kailash Dhungel has been elected Bagmati Chairman of CPN-UML on Friday.

Dhungel, who contested with blessing of Chairman KP Sharma Oli and General Secretary Shankar Pokharel, secured 693 votes to defeat Krishna Dahal who got 439.

Similarly, Dawa Dorje from the Dhungel panel has been elected vice-chairman with 568 votes. Navaraj Silwal from the Dahal panel, meanwhile, has been elected secretary defeating Hasta Pandit by one vote.

Likewise, Bhakta Kumari Lama has been elected deputy secretary (female) securing 599 votes, and Prem Maharjan deputy secretary (male) with 367 votes.

A total of 1,135 votes were cast in the provincial convention of the main opposition party in Bagmati with 33 representatives not present for voting.