Ruling coalition preparing to give one House committee each to RSP and RPP

The ruling parties are preparing to give Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and RPP leadership of one parliamentary committee each.

A coalition leader told Setopati that RSP has been proposed to lead Industry, Commerce, Labor and Consumer Interest Committee, and RPP the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee.

Election for all 10 House committees will be held at three Monday afternoon.

The big parties had agreed on sharing of leadership of parliamentary committees without giving any committee to RSP and RPP.

Nepali Congress (NC) was to get to lead four parliamentary committees, the main opposition CPN-UML three, CPN (Maoist Center) two, and CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and Janamat Party one each.

The fourth largest party RSP and the fifth largest RPP were to be denied leadership of any committee.

RSP has 21 House of Representatives (HoR) members and RPP 14 while JSP, Unified Socialist Janamat have 12, 10 and six respectively.