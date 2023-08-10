NC lawmaker Sunil Sharma arrested

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police has arrested Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Sunil Sharma.

Sharma was arrested on Thursday, but police have not disclosed the reason for his arrest.

Sharma has informed NC lawmakers about his arrest.

“He has informed by messaging that police arrested him from home (Mandikhatar),” NC central member Ajay Babu Shiwakoti told Setopati.

During a recent House of Representatives meeting, Sharma had demanded the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat for investigation of the recent gold smuggling case.

Sharma was elected to the House of Representatives from Morang-3 in the November 2022 election.

He is also the promoter of Kathmandu Medical College and the Biratnagar-based Nobel Medical College.

Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire’s press advisor Shekhar Adhikari said that Ghimire had not been informed about Sharma’s arrest.