House meeting postponed till Tuesday as parties fail to agree on high-level committee for gold smuggling probe

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting has been postponed for Tuesday after the meeting of top leaders of the major parties failed to reach any conclusion.

A notice has been issued informing that the meeting, originally called for one Monday afternoon and later deferred until 4 PM, has been postponed until Tuesday, according to Press Advisor to Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire, Shekhar Adhikari.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli met twice at Speaker Ghimire’s initiative on Monday but the ruling and opposition parties could not reach an agreement on formation of a high-level committee for investigation of the recent gold smuggling case. Deputy leaders, chief whips and whips of the parties also attended the discussion.

The main opposition UML has been demanding a high-level committee for investigation in gold smuggling accusing some leaders of CPN (Maoist Center) and the government of complicity. But the government is not yet ready to form such probe committee.

UML had demanded formation of a high-level committee for investigation of the gold smuggling case during the House meeting on July 26. The next two House meetings were also postponed as UML continued its obstruction.