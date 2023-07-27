NC to conduct nationwide campaign for strengthening organization

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to conduct a nationwide campaign for strengthening the organization.

According to NC General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma, the NC central committee on Thursday decided to run a campaign all across the country from August 27 to September 10 for strengthening the party’s organizational structure.

NC will make internal preparations for the campaign from August 5 to August 15.

The party plans to add 500,000 to 700,000 new party members within a year.

NC has also decided to convene a Mahasamiti meeting from November 29 to December 1.

The party has asked the government to hold extensive discussions and consultations with stakeholders on necessary acts such as the Federal Civil Service Act, the Federal Police Act, and the Federal Education Act, introduce related bills in Parliament and pass them as soon as possible.

It has also drawn the government’s attention to declare dry areas in Terai-Madhes that have witnessed low rainfall this year, provide appropriate relief to farmers and find a long-term solution to the problem.