NC plans to add at least 500,000 new party members within a year

Nepali Congress (NC) plans to add 500,000 to 700,000 new party members within a year, according to NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa.

Presenting the annual calendar and programs in the party’s central committee meeting that began Tuesday, Thapa said that the party will run a door-to-door campaign until mid-July of next year to attract and add new members to the party.

“Our target is to add at least 500,00 to 700,000 party members in a year,” Thapa said.

Thapa has also proposed holding a central committee meeting every two months as required by the party statute. “We will hold at least two central committee meetings outside Kathmandu,” he said.

Thapa has also proposed adding 22 new departments in the party. He said that all the departments will be formed by September 1.

“The departments must submit their progress reports every six months to the central committee through the general secretaries,” Thapa said.

NC currently has 48 departments. NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba was required to complete all the departments within six months of holding the general convention, but only the publicity department has been formed till date.

NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak briefed the central committee about the roles played by the main opposition CPN-UML and other opposition parties including Rastriya Swatantra Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party in Parliament.

“The main opposition party is aggressive, maybe also because the coalition changed. Though mature, it sometimes appears impatient,” Lekhak said in the meeting.

He remarked that other opposition parties were aggressive, impatient and inexperienced in parliamentary practice.

Lekhak said that NC should coordinate between the government and the opposition for the functioning of Parliament as it is the largest party in Parliament. It is also NC’s responsibility to provide guidance to the government and make it accountable to the people, he added.

The central committee meeting will run for a week. NC central members will present their views on the meeting’s agenda from Wednesday.