The Nepali Congress (NC) central committee meeting began on Tuesday at the party’s central office in Sanepa, Lalitpur, after a one-year gap.

The meeting is being broadcast live on the party’s Facebook page. This is the first time NC has broadcast its central committee meeting live.

On Monday, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had proposed broadcasting the meeting live.

The central committee meeting will hold discussions on 10 different agendas.

Here are some pictures of the meeting.