NC central committee meeting rescheduled for July 18

The central committee meeting of Nepali Congress (NC) will begin from July 18.

The meeting was scheduled to begin Wednesday but was postponed following the death of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s wife Sita Dahal on Wednesday morning.

According to Pradeep Parajuli, acting chief secretary of NC, the central committee meeting has been rescheduled for July 18.

He said that the meeting will now begin at 1 PM on July 18 at the party’s central office at Sanepa, Lalitpur.

The party’s last central committee meeting was held from July 11 to July 18 last year.