NC central committee meeting postponed

Nepali Congress has postponed its central committee meeting following the death of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s wife Sita Dahal.

Pradeep Parajuli, acting chief secretary of NC, told Setopati that the party’s central committee meeting has been postponed.

The central committee meeting was scheduled to begin Wednesday at the party's central office in Sanepa, Lalitpur.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has reached Norvic International Hospital at Thapathali to offer his condolences to the Dahal family.

Sita Dahal died while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Wednesday morning. She was 69.

She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after the oxygen level in her body plummeted.

According to PM Dahal’s personal physician Prof Dr Yubaraj Sharma at Norvic International Hospital, Sita suffered a cardiac arrest at 8 AM and was declared dead at 8:33 AM Wednesday.

Parajuli said the party will issue a statement on when the central committee meeting will take place.

