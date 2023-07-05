NC finally calls central committee meeting after a year

The Nepali Congress (NC) central committee is finally set to meet after a year.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba has called a central committee meeting starting July 12, according to an NC office-bearer.

A meeting of the party’s president, vice-president and general secretaries held at Deuba’s residence in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu, on Wednesday agreed to call the central committee meeting.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed other issues including the meeting of district presidents.

NC is scheduled to discuss the party’s general and active membership, meetings at different levels and other issues with district presidents at the central office in Sanepa on Thursday.

The party has already sent active membership forms to districts.

NC had last held its central committee meeting from July 11 to July 18, 2022. As per the party’s statute, the central committee should hold a meeting every two months. NC had been taking important decisions through the central working committee saying the central committee was big and that it was not impossible to convene a meeting immediately.

The party had not even reviewed the House of Representatives and provincial assembly elections held in November last year. Central member Madhu Acharya had also written to the party’s central office to draw its attention to call a central committee meeting.