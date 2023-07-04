Don't publicly oppose leadership: NC publicity department

The information, communication and publicity department of Nepali Congress has urged party members and office-bearers to not oppose the party’s policies and leadership in public.

The department has decided to urge office-bearers and members at all levels of the party organization to not make remarks at public venues opposing the party’s policies and leadership, according to a statement released by the department after its meeting held the party’s central office in Sanepa on Monday.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had nominated central member Min Bahadur Bishwakarma as chief of the publicity department.

The meeting on Monday has also decided to inform the people about the good work done by the NC government, and to run the department’s own website and official social network.

Thirty-five members of the department presented their views during the meeting.