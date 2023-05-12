I opened files on corruption, you withdrew support: PM Dahal tells Rabi Lamichhane

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane held talks at Baluwatar on Friday morning.

During the meeting, the two leaders mainly discussed the fake Bhutanese refugees scam and ongoing investigations into the scam.

Lamichhane urged PM Dahal to stand firm in the fight against corruption. He also inquired whether the prime minister was under pressure and whether the investigations would be influenced and not reach a conclusion.

“The prime minister was in high spirits. Oftentimes pressure, influence shows on the face. I inquired whether that was the case but, looking at his body language, found him highly self-confident. He is very happy. I found a strong desire in the prime minister to bring it to a conclusion,” Lamichhane said.

PM Dahal said that his government has opened files on corruption and will bring them to a conclusion.

“You raised questions about corruption, presented your views. I opened files and even started working,” the prime minister’s press advisor Manahari Timilsina quoted PM Dahal as telling Lamichhane during the meeting. “The government has taken up the agendas of good governance, prosperity and social justice; help the government with it.”

PM Dahal also said that RSP withdrew its support to the government when the government opened files on corruption.

“You withdrew support when [the government] opened files on corruption. Maybe it’s only a coincidence,” Dahal said. “The government will investigate such issues of corruption in a fair and honest manner.”

RSP withdrew its support to the Dahal government on May 5.