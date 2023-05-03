PM Dahal inducts 3 ministers from NC

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has expanded his Cabinet on Wednesday inducting three new ministers on recommendation of Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Dhan Raj Gurung has been inducted as law minister, Mohan Bahadur Basnet health minister and Dig Bahadur Limbu youth and sports minister.

NC vice-president elected from the panel of Shekhar Koirala, Gurung was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Syangja-2.

Basnet, elected to the HoR from Sindhupalchowk-2, is close to Deuba while Limbu, elected from Morang-1, is from the Koirala faction.

The three ministers will be sworn in Thursday afternoon.

The Cabinet has yet to be completed even after the latest expansion with PM Dahal still overseeing forest and water supplies ministries that were allocated to Janata Samajwadi Party and Janamat Party respectively.