Nepal By-election Update

Constituency: Tanahun-1
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Swarnim Wagle
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|19,249
|Govinda Bhattarai
|Nepali Congress
|11,279
|Sarbendra Khanal
|CPN-UML
|6,152
Constituency: Bara-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Upendra Yadav
|Janata Samajwadi Party
|1,862
|Shivachandra Kushwaha
|Janamat Party
|1,661
|Purushottam Paudel
|CPN-UML
|629
|Ramesh Kharel
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|269
Constituency: Chitwan-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Rabi Lamichhane
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|3,602
|Ram Prasad Neupane
|CPN-UML
|2,123
|Jeet Narayan Shrestha
|Nepali Congress
|1,494
Published Date: 2023-04-24 18:00:00