Bhattarai's NSP to support NC candidates in Chitwan and Tanahun

The Baburam Bhattarai-led Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) has decided to support Nepali Congress (NC) candidates in the April 23 by-elections in Chitwan-2 and Tanahun-1.

The party’s central executive committee meeting held on Tuesday took such a decision.

Earlier, NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba had written to Bhattarai seeking his party’s support to the ruling coalition’s candidates in the by-elections.

“The party has decided to support Nepali Congress candidates in Chitwan-2 and Tanahun-1 in the upcoming April 23 by-elections after holding serious discussion on the letter,” NSP has said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

NC has fielded Jeet Narayan Shrestha in Chitwan-2 and Govinda Bhattarai in Tanahun-1 for the by-elections.