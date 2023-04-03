NC to support Upendra Yadav in Bara-2

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to support Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav in the by-election in Bara-2.

NC Joint General Secretary Jeevan Pariyar said that a meeting of the NC central working committee held at the party office in Sanepa on Sunday decided to support Yadav in the by-election.

The committee had discussed supporting Yadav in its last meeting too, but it had not taken any decision on the matter because of dispute.

The meeting on Sunday, however, unanimously decided to support Yadav.

By-elections are being held on April 23 in the three House of Representatives constituencies of Chitwan-2, Bara-2 and Tanahun-1.

NC has already decided to field central member Govinda Bhattarai in Tanahun-1 and former district president Jeet Narayan Shrestha in Chitwan-2.

The constituency of Bara-2 became vacant after JSP’s Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was elected vice-president.

The constituency of Chitwan-2 became vacant after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that had become invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

Lamichhane has already reacquired citizenship from the Kathmandu District Administration Office while the Office of the Attorney General decided to not lodge a case against him in the passport controversy.

The constituency of Tanahun-1, meanwhile, is vacant after NC’s Ram Chandra Paudel was elected president.