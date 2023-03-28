3 youths who chanted slogans against PM Dahal released on bail

The three youths who had chanted slogans against Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal last week have been released on bail.

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, has released them on a bail of Rs 5,000 each, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Niranjan Bhatta at District Police Range, Kathmandu.

Uddhav Basnet of Solukhumbu, 23, 18-year-old Biplav Khadka of Bajhang and Som Sharma of Baglung—who were sent to prison on Monday after they did not pay the bail amount, have been released on Tuesday.

The three youths had chanted slogans during an event attended by PM Dahal at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu last Tuesday. Police had then arrested them and later filed a case of indecent behavior against them.

In their statement to the police, the three have said that they are associated with Nepal Independent Youth Campaign.