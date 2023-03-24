UML pulls out of Bagmati government

CPN-UML has quit the Bagmati province government.

Addressing the provincial assembly meeting on Friday, UML parliamentary party leader and Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Jagannath Thapaliya informed the assembly that he had resigned from his post.

Thapaliya submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Shalikram Jamakattel in the provincial assembly itself.

Thapaliya said UML will now stay in the opposition. UML will not give the vote of confidence to the chief minister as they will be playing the role of a strong opposition, he added.

UML has Thapaliya, Minister for Labor, Employment and Transport Ekalal Shrestha, Health Minister Rameshwar Shrestha and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Keshav Prasad Pokharel in the provincial government.

Earlier, ministers from Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) resigned on February 25.

Chief Minister Jamakattel is preparing to take a floor test in the provincial assembly on Friday itself as RPP and UML have quit the government.