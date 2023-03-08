RPP not to vote in presidential election

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided not to vote in the presidential election.

A meeting of the RPP central working committee held at the party's central office in Dhumbarahi on Wednesday decided not to participate in the presidential election scheduled for Thursday.

RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha told Setopati that the central working committee has decided to stay neutral in the presidential election.

“It has been unanimously decided to not participate and stay neutral in the presidential election,” Shrestha said.

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel is supported by eight parties while and Subash Chandra Nembang is the presidential candidate from CPN-UML. Both leaders filed their nominations for the election on February 25.

RPP had not supported or proposed any candidate for president then either. Both Paudel and Nembang had later met RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden and other office-bearers at RPP’s office and sought their votes in the election.

But RPP has decided to abstain from voting on the eve of the presidential election. Most of the central working committee members had opined during Wednesday’s five-hour-long meeting that the party should not participate in the presidential election as the party’s agenda is monarchy.