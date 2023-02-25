4 parties agree to revive pre-election coalition

Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) have agreed to revive the pre-election coalition.

Top leaders of the four parties have agreed to revive the erstwhile coalition after the meeting at Baluwatar Friday, according to Unified Socialist leader Ghanashyam Bhusal.

The parties have concluded that they will take the final decision after holding more internal, bilateral and trilateral discussions. Talking with journalists after the meeting NC General Secretary Gagan Thapa said NC and other parties put separate proposals during the meeting.

Unified Socialist has yet to give up the demand for making Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal the next president, according to sources. JSP has also supported the Unified Socialist stand while Maoist Center has said decision should be taken through consensus of the four parties.

Maoist Center, Unified Socialist and JSP had talked about forming socialist center on Thursday. They concluded that their interest should align as they have similar agendas.

NC leaders reiterated that the grand old party should get the post of president as the largest party in the House and proposed that Nepal could be made PM for a short term during Friday’s meeting.

The four parties are set to discuss about its candidate for the presidential election to be held on March 9 in the evening as well.

Dahal quit the coalition with NC and Unified Socialist on December 25, 2022 and became prime minister (PM) with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

Oli had assured NC that UML will not ally with Maoist Center at any cost and would instead ally with NC to form the new government to encourage Deuba to break the agreement to make Dahal PM first.