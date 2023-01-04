PM Dahal discusses economy with Finance Minister and NRB Governor

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has held discussion about the current economic condition, problems in the banking sector and necessary immediate reforms with Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari.

PM Dahal has expressed interest about the problems and challenges seen in the banking sector in recent times during the meeting, according to PM Dahal’s secretariat. He has stressed on the need for cutting interest rate, reforms in monetary policy and taking necessary steps.

He has also called for seeking measures to minimize the impact of challenges facing the economy on the people, stopping flow of loans into unproductive sector, and sensitizing and informing the people about the state of economy.