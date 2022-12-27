CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been sworn in as the 44th prime minister (PM) of Nepal.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Dahal in presence of his predecessor Sher Bahadur Deuba amidst a program at the Sheetal Niwas Monday afternoon.

President Bhandari then administered oath of office and secrecy to three deputy PMs--CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel, Senior Vice-chairman of CPN (Maoist Center) Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane.

Paudel will lead the Finance Ministry, Shrestha the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport and Lamichhane the Home Ministry.

Damodar Bhandari, Jwala Kumari Sah and Rajendra Rai of UML, and Abdul Khan of Janamat Party led by CK Raut have also been sworn in as ministers.