CPN-UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel will lead the party in the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government as deputy prime minister (DPM) and finance minister.

UML is also prearing to send Damodar Bhandari, Jwala Sah and Rajendra Rai to the government but their portfolios have yet to be finalized.

CPN (Maoist Center) Senior Vice-chairman Narayan Kaji Shrestha is also set to become deputy prime minister.

According to a Maoist Center leader, it has not been finalized whether Shrestha will get the Foreign Ministry or Home Ministry along with DPM.

Janamat Party led by CK Raut, meanwhile, has decided to send Abdul Khan who will oversee the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies.

Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane has staked claims for DPM and home minister. “I stake claims for home minister along with DPM. PM will take a call on the number of DPMs,” Lamichhane told reporters after coming out of the meeting of new ruling coalition.

He has defended supporting Dahal for PM saying the party had to support others as there was no chance for new parties to form the government.