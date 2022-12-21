Pashupati Shumsher Rana sworn in as HoR member

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has administered oath of office and secrecy to RPP House of Representatives (HoR) member Pashupati Shumsher Jung Bahadur Rana on Wednesday.

President Bhandari has sworn Rana in amidst a program at the Sheetal Niwas in the afternoon.

Rana will now administer oath of office and secrecy to other HoR members on Thursday as the oldest lawmaker in the House.

There is practice of the oldest HoR member chairing the House meeting until speaker is elected. The oldest lawmaker is sworn in by the president and then administers oath of office and secrecy to the rest of HoR lawmakers.

Mahindra Raya Yadav of Nepal Samajwadi Party, Chitra Bahadur KC of Rastriya Janamorcha, Mahantha Thakur of Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Rana were in the list of senior most lawmakers.

Thakur, KC and Rana are all above 80 while Yadav is 85 as per the details of Election Commission. But Yadav says his age has been increased in the citizenship certificate and he is actually more than five years younger than the age mentioned there.

Rana was found to be older than KC by one month and 26 days when their citizenship certificates were compared. KC was born on February 2, 1942 while Rana was born on December 9, 1941.