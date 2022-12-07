NBA demands action against Parliament Secretariat staffer

Nepal Bar Association (NBA) has demanded action against the Federal Parliament Secretariat staffer who sent a letter to suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana stating that the impeachment motion against him had become inactive.

Issuing a press statement on Wednesday, NBA President Gopal Krishna Ghimire and General Secretary Anjita Khanal had demanded immediate action against the staffer acting against the Constitution and law.

General Secretary of the Federal Parliament Secretariat Bharat Raj Gautam sent a letter to CJ Rana on Wednesday stating that the impeachment motion against him had become inactive.