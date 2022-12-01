UML leads PR vote count with 26.71% votes

CPN-UML continues to lead the vote count in the proportional representation (PR) electoral system for the House of Representatives (HoR) with 26.71% votes.

As per the latest update published on the Election Commission’s website, a total of 10,359,550 valid votes have been counted until 5:00 PM and the main opposition party has secured 2,766,976 votes. Nepali Congress (NC) is second with 2,635,852 (25.44%) votes, followed by CPN (Maoist Center) at 1,160,898 (11.21%).

Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane is fourth with 1,114,639 (10.76%), followed by RPP at 585,257 (5.65%). Janata Samajwadi Party has 420,924 (4.06%) votes, while Janamat Party has 394,276 (3.81%), CPN (Unified Socialist) 293,957 (2.84%), Nagarik Unmukti Party 271,646 (2.62%), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party 167,277 (1.61%), and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party 75,040 (0.72%). Other smaller parties have secured 472,808 (4.56%) votes.

A total of 165 (HoR) members are elected through the first-past-the-post electoral system while 110 are elected through the PR electoral system.

The parties must secure at least three percent of the total valid PR votes to be eligible for seats in the PR electoral system. The 110 seats are shared proportionally among the parties that cross the three-percent threshold.