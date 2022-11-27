UML leads PR votes with 27.04%, NC gets 25.66%; JSP above threshold, Unified Socialist isn't

CPN-UML continues to lead in the Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system for the House of Representatives (HoR).

A total of 4,394,239 valid votes have been counted until now and the main opposition party has secured 1,188,147 (27.04%) votes, according to the Election Commission. Nepali Congress (NC) is second with 1,127,708,009 (25.66%) followed by Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane at 552,843 (12.58%).

CPN (Maoist Center) is fourth with 515,224 (11.72%) votes followed by RPP at 291,733 (6.64%), Janata Samajwadi Party 144,788 (3.29%), CPN-Unified Socialist 89,814 (2.04%), Janamat Party 85,054 (1.94%), Nagarik Unmukti Party 84,101 (1.91%), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party 58,570 (1.33%), Nepal Workers and Peasants Party 58,025 (1.32%) and other smaller parties have secured 198,232 (4.51%) votes.

A total of 165 (HoR) members are elected through the First-Past-The-Post electoral system while 110 are elected through the PR electoral system.

The parties must secure at least three percent of PR votes to be eligible for seats in the PR electoral system. The 110 seats are shared proportionally among the parties that cross the three-percent threshold.