Tosima Karki of Rastriya Swatantra Party to move court against revocation of candidacy

Dr Tosima Karki, Rastriya Swatantra Party’s candidate from Lalitpur Constituency No. 3, has decided to move the Supreme Court against the Election Commission’s decision to revoke her candidacy.

The Election Commission, issuing a statement on Saturday, had said Karki was not eligible to become a candidate. Karki has decided to file a writ at the Supreme Court against the decision after the court opens.

“I will go to the Supreme Court against the Commission’s decision to revoke [my] candidacy,” she said.

The Commission had revoked Karki’s candidacy stating that she had filed candidacy without resigning as an individual holding an office of profit.

Karki is an elected member of the Nepal Medical Council (NMC). She was found to have received allowances for attending NMC meetings and making inspection visits, according to a source at the Commission.

But Karki has been saying there is no fixed salary in NMC, allowance is provided only when attending a meeting, and NMC member is not an office of profit as she is an elected member of NMC.

She has also stated that she had written to the Commission on September 13 to inquire whether NMC member was an office of profit. But the Commission did not respond to her letter.