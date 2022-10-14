Madhes Chief Minister Lal Babu Raut sacks Nepali Congress ministers

Chief Minister of Madhes province Lal Babu Raut has sacked ministers representing Nepali Congress (NC).

CM Raut sacked all three NC ministers from his cabinet on Friday, a day after Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba removed four Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) ministers from the federal government.

Ram Saroj Yadav was the minister for physical infrastructure development; Birendra Singh the minister for women, children, youth and sports; and Om Prakash Sharma the minister for drinking water and energy development from NC in the Madhes government.

According to the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of Madhes province, all three ministers were sacked as they refused to resign even after CM Raut called them on Friday evening and urged them to resign.

CM Raut has sent a letter to the province chief informing him of their dismissal and will now handle all the three ministries himself, said a source close to the chief minister.

However, CM Raut has not sacked ministers belonging to two other ruling coalition partners – CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN (Maoist Center).

Minister Ram Saroj Yadav had earlier told Setopati that they would not resign from their posts as they saw no reason to do so.

CM Raut had brought NC, Unified Socialist and Maoist Center on board after the dismissal of ministers who joined Loktantrik Samajwadi Party following JSP’s split.

Home and Communication Minister Bharat Prasad Sah and State Minister Rubi Kumari Karna represent the Maoists in the Raut cabinet, while Unified Socialist has Minister for Industry, Tourism, and Forests Shatrudhan Mahato; and Minister for Law, Justice and Provincial Assembly Affairs Pramod Yadav.

