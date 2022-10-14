JSP preparing to sack NC, Maoist and Unified Socialist ministers in Madhes

After Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sacked four ministers belonging to Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) on Thursday evening, JSP is also preparing to remove ministers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN (Maoist Center) from the Madhes government.

JSP leader Lal Babu Raut is the chief minister of Madhes province. The JSP-led government also includes ministers from NC, Unified Socialist and Maoist Center.

JSP spokesperson Manish Suman said that homework is being done on removing ministers of NC, Maoist Center and Unified Socialist.

“When to remove is up to the chief minister. But we should not remain silent when fire has been opened from this side,” he said. “Homework is being done regarding this.”

The Madhes government has Minister for Physical Infrastructure Development Ram Saroj Yadav; Minister for Drinking Water and Energy Development Om Prakash Sharma; and Minister for Women, Children, Youth and Sports Birendra Pratap Singh from NC.

Minister for Industry, Tourism and Forests Shatrudhan Mahato; Minister for Law, Justice and Provincial Assembly Affairs Pramod Yadav; and Minister of State for Industry, Tourism and Forests Nagendra Raya Yadav are from Unified Socialist.

Similarly, Home and Communication Minister Bharat Prasad Sah and State Minister Rubi Kumari Karna represent the Maoists in the Raut-led cabinet.

Rambabu Yadav, Madhes province chairman of JSP, also said that the chief minister will sack the ministers representing NC, Unified Socialist and Maoist Center if they do not resign.

“It is something they should understand themselves. Now we can not keep them in the government,” Yadav said. “There is no alternative to removing them. We need to sack them Friday if they do not resign on their own.”

Also read: