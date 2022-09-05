Home Minister Khand orders release of security guard Gurung

Home Minister Balkrishna Khand has ordered the release of security guard Sher Jung Gurung, who was arrested on the charge of misbehaving with Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

Home Minister Khand on Monday directed Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Govinda Rijal to release Gurung after completing formalities, according to the minister’s secretariat.

Police arrested Gurung on the charge of misbehavior on Sunday after the personal security officer of Minister Shrestha lodged a complaint against him.

Minister Shrestha had reached VFS Global Visa Application Center in Chhaya Center, Thamel to provide his biometric details on Friday. When he tried to jump the line, Gurung asked him to stand in queue and wait for his turn like everyone else. It was then followed by a heated argument between the two.

Gurung is currently in custody at the Police Circle in Durbar Marg. Police are investigating against him on the charge of indecent behavior.

