A private security guard who asked Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha to wait in queue for his turn has been arrested.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) with Kathmandu District Police Bharat Bohara told Setopati that Sher Jung Kunwar of Group Four Security working on deputation at Chhaya Center in Thamel has been arrested on the charge of misbehavior.

Kunwar had asked Minister Shrestha to wait for his turn when the latter reached the center for biometrics on Friday, according to the police. He insisted that the rule applies equally on everyone when Shrestha's personal security officer (PSO) told Kunwar that Shrestha is a minister.

That reportedly led to pushes and shoves at the center. Guard Kunwar has been arrested after Shrestha's PSO lodged a complaint.